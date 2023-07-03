Turkish finance minister signals potential Türkiye-UAE deal

Ankara and Abu Dhabi are expected to sign a framework agreement during the Turkish president's upcoming visit to the UAE, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Monday.

"We will complete the work in the next two weeks. Our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) will probably pay a visit there after that. There will probably be a framework agreement on that visit," Şimşek told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Without giving details, Şimşek said the pact will be "pretty comprehensive. Technically, we have advanced a lot."

He added that Erdogan will visit the UAE after a NATO summit set for next week in Lithuania.

On June 22, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Simsek paid one-day working visit to the UAE to meet officials and hold a series of delegation meetings.















