Tesla produces 480,000 vehicles, delivers over 466,000 in Q2

American electric carmaker Tesla produced almost 480,000 vehicles and delivered more than 466,000 in the second quarter of this year.

The company produced a total of 460,211 Model 3/Y and 19,489 Model S/X vehicles this April to June, according to a statement released Sunday.

The firm delivered 446,915 Model 3/Y and 19,225 Model S/X vehicles during the same period.

This marked the fifth consecutive period that Tesla produced more vehicles than it delivered.

The company said it will announce its financial results for the second quarter, which include net income, revenue and cash flow, after the market close on July 19.

Tesla's stock price jumped 8.6% to as high as $284.25 per share around 9.50 a.m. EDT Monday (1350GMT) on the Nasdaq after closing Friday at $261.77 a share.














