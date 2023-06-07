Heathrow goes on strike: there will be strike every weekend on the 31-day calendar

The Unite union in England announced that about 2,000 security guards in Heathrow will go on strike for 31 days from 24 June.

The decision to strike was taken because of the low-wage policy.

The union had previously announced that the strike would begin on June 17, but the decision was delayed.

UK-based Sky News, on the other hand, announced the strike with the headline, "Heathrow workers declared strikes almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August."

In response to the announcement, Heathrow said it would do everything in its power to "minimize strike disruptions" and that they would continue talks with Unite to resolve the issue.