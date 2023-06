Pakistani PM Sharif meets leading businesspeople in Turkish capital Ankara

Pakistan's prime minister met leading businesspeople in the Turkish capital on Saturday, its embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Ankara for the swearing-in of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, invited Turkish businesspeople to invest in Pakistan and establish strategic collaboration in energy, agriculture, information technology and construction, said the statement.

It said Sharif spoke about his government's vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures.

"Their exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximize mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of the economy through the direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts," it said.

Sharif assured Turkish businesspeople of complete facilitation and a conducive business environment in Pakistan, citing a trade agreement between the two countries signed last year that took effect May 1.

"The Prime Minister also held separate meetings with select leading Turkish companies that have already invested in Pakistan, including Anadolu Group, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetiri," said the statement, adding that the prime minister encouraged them to benefit from an investment-friendly environment and expand their operations.

"The Turkish companies briefed the Prime Minister on their existing and future plans for investment, while thanking the Prime Minister for facilitating their operations in Pakistan," it said.