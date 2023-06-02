 Contact Us
News Economy Türkiye's May exports at record-high $21.7 bln - minister

Türkiye's May exports at record-high $21.7 bln - minister

The Minister of Trade in Turkey announced on Friday that the country's exports in May reached an all-time high of $21.7 billion, reflecting a remarkable annual growth of 14.4% for that month.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published June 02,2023
Subscribe
TÜRKIYES MAY EXPORTS AT RECORD-HIGH $21.7 BLN - MINISTER

Türkiye's exports rose to $21.7 billion in May, marking an all-time record for that month as the figure climbed 14.4% annually, the country's minister of trade announced Friday.

Exports since the beginning of the year totaled $102.5 billion, Mehmet Muş said in a press conference in Ankara, noting that last month's imports rose 16% to $34.3 billion.

Energy imports declined 23.6% to $5.3 billion in May, he added, while imports of gold rose by 114.1% to $3 billion.

Mustafa Gültepe, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, said the 12-month rolling figure for exports amounted to $254.4 billion, with an annual increase of 4.9%.

He said the automotive sector reported the most exports at $3 billion in May, followed by chemicals at $2.5 billion and apparel at $1.7 billion.