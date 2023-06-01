Global gas consumption fell to one of its lowest points in history

World gas consumption had a historic drop of 1.6% in 2022, as a result of the war in Ukraine and the rupture of part of the Russian gas supply to Europe, according to preliminary data from a specialized association.

World gas consumption dropped to 4 trillion m3 "in a context of unprecedented energy crisis and high inflation," Cedigaz, an international association specializing in reporting on gas issues, said in a statement dated May 15.

The drop can be described as historic, the association told AFP this Wednesday, after a record increase of 4.5% in 2021 and a 2% decrease in 2020, a very particular year marked by the covid-19 pandemic.

2022 will be remembered as the year of "the worst natural gas and energy crisis in history, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," explained Cedigaz, which has a hundred members spread across 40 countries.

In 2022 there was "the strongest drop in the history of gas consumption in the EU, from 13%, to 353,000 million m3," according to the association.

Important decreases were also reported in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and in Ukraine (-4.6%), as well as in Asia-Oceania (-1.6%), in contrast to North America and the Middle East. Medium, where gas consumption increased.

According to the association, the decline in consumption was due to a boreal winter of mild temperatures, which weighed down "gas demand from the residential-commercial sector" in the Northern Hemisphere; and the slowdown of the Chinese economy and the explosion in gas prices, which slowed down demand in the industry.

As for Russian gas, which until recently played a "predominant role" in Europe's energy supply, its pipeline exports to Europe "fell to the lowest level observed since the mid-1980s, resulting in a loss of 77 billion m3 , that is, the equivalent of 20% of gas consumption in the EU in 2021," explained Cedigaz.

World natural gas production remained stable.

"The sharp loss in Russian gas sales was offset by strong growth in US production (+41 billion m3), thanks to a 'rapid' boost in LNG [liquefied natural gas] supplies."