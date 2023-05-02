TÜRKIYES MANUFACTURING PMI IMPROVES IN APRIL

The purchasing managers index (PMI) in the Turkish manufacturing sector came in at 51.5 in April, up from 50.9 in March, a global data provider revealed on Tuesday.

The Turkish manufacturing sector remains to show signs of recovery from the effects of devastating twin earthquakes in February, said S&P Global.

Output, new orders, and exports all have been increasing for the second successive month in April, it added.

"Firms also expanded their purchasing activity, while employment was broadly unchanged as retirements limited the ability of companies to expand their workforce numbers," it said.

Both input costs and output prices slowed down in April.

Andrew Harker, director at S&P Global, said: "The recovery in the Turkish manufacturing sector gathered momentum in April, with gains in new orders and output solidifying and prompting a renewed increase in purchasing activity."

He, however, said the quakes have still an impact on the sector, especially on supply chains.