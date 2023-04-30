News Economy Pessimism creeps into Chinese industry amid weak global demand

People work inside a factory of a shipbuilding industrial park at a port in Qidong city of Nantong, Jiangsu province, China March 16, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

The mood in Chinese industry cooled surprisingly fast in April, according to a closely-watched index.



The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published by the statistics authority on Sunday said that the value for the manufacturing sector fell to 49.2 in April from 51.9 in the previous month.



Not only was this figure much weaker than economists had expected, but it also fell below the threshold of 50 points for the first time since December.



Values above 50 indicate growth, values below 50 indicate a shrinking of industrial production.



The non-manufacturing index, which measures activity in the services and construction sectors among others, fell to 56.4 in April from 58.2 in the previous month.



While still well within the growth range, the reading was also weaker than economists had forecast.



The lower mood in Chinese industry is primarily seen to be linked to weak global demand, which threatens to slow down the country's economic recovery after the end of Beijing's "zero-Covid" measures.



In the first quarter of 2023, the world's second-largest economy beat expectations and grew by an annual 4.5%.



























