German Cabinet okays plans to replace oil, gas heat with renewables

Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved controversial plans for heating systems that rely on fossil fuels to be exchanged for more climate-friendly energy sources, dpa has learned from government sources.



Beginning next year, if possible, every new heating system installed is to be at least 65% powered by renewable energies, according to the draft law obtained by dpa. This is intended to herald the end of heating buildings in Germany with gas and oil.



"Without a rapid change of course in the area of heating buildings, Germany can neither achieve its climate goals nor quickly reduce its dependence on fossil fuels," the draft law states.



Homeowners have worried that the government might force them to make costly replacements of their oil and gas heating systems, and the switch to renewables has been much discussed.



According to the draft, existing buildings will not be required to immediately make the switch.



If a heating system is damaged and can no longer be repaired, there are transitional periods. The use of fossil fuels is to end by 2045 at the latest. After that, all heating systems must be powered entirely by renewable energies.











