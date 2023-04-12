Sunak says discussed 'economic opportunities' for N.Ireland with Biden

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday about the "incredible economic opportunities" for Northern Ireland, and described both countries as "very close partners".

"We spoke in particular about the incredible economic opportunities that are there in store for Northern Ireland," Sunak said. "I know he shares my ambition to see institutions here back up and running, that's what people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve."

Sunak met Biden during the president's visit to Northern Ireland.

The U.S. president will mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal in Belfast and will spend just over half a day in the British province before travelling south to the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days.

Power-sharing

US President Joe Biden, for his part, urged Northern Ireland's feuding political leaders to restore its power-sharing government, as he touted the potential for investment and growth 25 years on from a historic peace deal.

"I hope the (Northern Ireland) Executive and Assembly will soon be restored," Biden said in a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, hailing the "unlimited possibilities" offered in the UK-ruled territory.

He also said a deal between Britain and the European Union to simplify post-Brexit trade rules would lead to significant investment in Northern Ireland from "scores" of major U.S. companies.

"There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest," Biden said.

In March, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed a deal known as the Windsor Framework with the EU in a bid to solve years of wrangling about how to ease trade rules between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic without the need for a hard border which could risk peace in the province.

"The Windsor Framework addressed the practical realities of Brexit and it's an essential step to ensuring hard earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement are preserved and strengthened," Biden said.

"I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland, significant investment."

Biden also underlined that preserving peace in Northern Ireland is a priority for both Democrats and Republicans, U.S. President Joe Biden told an audience in Belfast on Wednesday.

"Protecting the peace, preserving the Belfast Good Friday is a priority for Democrats and Republicans alike in the United States, and that is unusual today," he said in a speech.

"This is something that brings Washington together. Brings America together."