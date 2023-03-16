TÜRKIYES CENTRAL BANK RESERVES AT $117.4B IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's Central Bank reserves at $117.4B in February

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserve assets fell to $117.4 billion as of the end of February, according to the latest official figures released on Thursday.

The reserve assets decreased 6.3% from January's reading of $125.3 billion, said the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-dropped 8.7% from the previous month to $61.3 billion in February.

The bank's gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped-totaled at $48.7 billion, a decline of 3.8% from January.

In February 2022, the official reserve assets stood at $110.5 billion.