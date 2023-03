Biden to speak on US banking jitters at 9:00 am (1300 GMT): W.House

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Monday on safeguarding a "resilient" banking system, the White House said, as US authorities stepped in to rescue depositors at the failed SVB bank and sought to contain any contagion.

"The president's remarks in the Roosevelt Room on maintaining a resilient banking system and protecting our historic economic recovery will occur at 9:00 am" (1300 GMT), the White House said.