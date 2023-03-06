Belgium mulls what nuclear reactors to keep online to secure supply

The Belgian government ordered on Monday an evaluation of what ageing nuclear reactors are best suited to stay online amid concerns over safety of energy supply, news agency Belga wrote.



Grid operator Elia and the operator of Belgium's nuclear power plants, Engie, are to assess whether two reactors, scheduled to be temporarily shut down for maintenance, can stay online uninterruptedly until up to 2035, according to Belga.



The government had previously requested an assessment into whether the country's three other nuclear reactors could run two additional years until 2027, Belga wrote.



Safety concerns have been voiced about prolonging the lifetime of these three reactors, the country's oldest ones, which first went online in 1975.



Belgium has two nuclear power plants with an initial total of seven reactors. Two reactors have already been taken off the grid in recent months.



Belgium's nuclear phase-out was first decided in 2003 and scheduled to be completed by 2025, but given recent concerns over the security of energy supply throughout Europe the final exit was pushed back to 2035.











