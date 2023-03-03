SpaceX flight with US, Russian and Emirati crew arrives at ISS

Two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an Emirati have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).



The four space station crew members docked at the ISS at 0640 GMT on Friday, after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday.



The arrival was slightly delayed by a faulty docking hook sensor, with the spacecraft hovering about 20 metres shy of the ISS, while a software error was fixed.



The four are aboard a Crew Dragon from Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX.



Monday's originally scheduled take-off was postponed a few minutes before launch due to problems with the ignition system.



The two US astronauts are Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg. They are travelling to the space outpost with Russian Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan al-Niyadi, of the United Arab Emirates.



The crew will conduct more than 200 experiments and technology demonstrations aboard the ISS over the next six months.



