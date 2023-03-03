ITS HARD TO SURVIVE, SAY STRIKING UK AMAZON WORKERS

'It's hard to survive', say striking UK Amazon workers

Amazon won't give you anything if you don't fight for it," a union organiser shouted through a bullhorn as dozens of disgruntled workers staged a strike outside the US tech warehouse in Coventry, central England.

"We're asking for a raise. One of my children has eczema, I told him to take a bath every other day, I can't pay for the hot water," Kaur, who declined to give her first name, told AFP.

The 40-year-old mother of three, wearing a red hat and dark puffer jacket to protect against the cold winter air, works mostly at night and on her feet.

She earns £10.50 ($12.58) an hour -- more than the national minimum wage -- plus a small night premium.

As well as facing a surge in her energy costs, her grocery bill has more than doubled during the crisis, making it "hard to survive".

Overall inflation in the UK is running at around 10 percent.

While energy prices are starting to fall, food inflation still sits at 17 percent.

Amazon worker Valentina, 37, said staff were underpaid given the arduous nature of the work.

"Everyday we lift heavy boxes of 15, 17, 20 and 25 kilos. So you're hurting yourself," she said.

Antonio Daniel, 22, has a daily drive of 120 kilometres (74 miles) and often works at night -- severely disrupting his sleep.



















