Nationwide postal strikes continue in Germany

The nationwide strikes at the German postal service Deutsche Post are expected to continue on Tuesday.



Protest rallies are planned in Dortmund, Hamburg, Saarbrücken, Polch in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Nuremberg, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, the trade union Verdi announced.



With the walkouts, the union wants to press its demand for a 15% wage increase in the current round of collective bargaining.



According to the union, about 8,000 postal workers stopped work on Monday. According to the post office, the delivery of about 1 million letters and several hundred thousand parcels was slowed down.



The strikes were "a crystal-clear signal to the employers: the workers are ready to fight for their demands and now expect a round of negotiations that ends with a substantial salary increase," said Verdi deputy chairperson and negotiator Andrea Kocsis.



Verdi is demanding 15% more money for the approximately 160,000 employees covered by the collective bargaining agreement with a contract term of one year.



The board of Deutsche Post rejects the demand as unrealistic.



The negotiations are expected to continue in a third round on February 8 and 9 in Dusseldorf. The post office has announced that it will present an offer then.



There had already been several days of strikes in January.





