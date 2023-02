Turkish inflation expected to ease in January

Türkiye's annual inflation rate is projected to ease to 53.26% in January, an Anadolu survey said on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate was 64.27% in December and 84.39% in November.

A group of 11 economists forecast that monthly inflation will average 3.66%, with projections ranging between 1.9% and 5.9%.

Monthly inflation in December was 1.88%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce January's consumer price index on Friday.