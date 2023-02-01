Swiss drug-maker Novartis sees profit, sales amid restructuring

Swiss drug major Novartis has seen its net income decline by 91% to $1.47 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $16.31 billion last year, the company reported Wednesday.



Earnings per share stood at $0.69, down from $7.29 a year ago.



The profit drop reflects the absence of income from Swiss multinational health care company Roche, of $14.6 billion last year. Novartis held about a third of Roche shares before agreeing to sell back in 2021. Excluding the impact of Roche income, net income grew 2% at constant currencies.



Core net income was $3.25 billion or $1.52 per share, compared to $3.14 billion or $1.40 per share last year.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Core operating income increased 6% to $4.03 billion, from prior year's $3.82 billion.



Net sales were $12.69 billion, down 4% from last year's $13.23 billion. Sales grew 3% in constant currencies. Analysts expected sales of $13.13 billion for the quarter.



The sales reflected volume growth of 10 percentage points, as well as price erosion and the negative impact from generic competition.



Further, Novartis' Board of Directors proposed a dividend payment of 3.20 Swiss francs per share for 2022, up 3.2% from the prior year. Shareholders will vote on this proposal at the Annual General Meeting on March 7.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects sales to grow in low-to-mid single digit and core operating income in the mid single digit, assuming the company's generics business Sandoz would remain within the Group for the entire year.



Last summer, Novartis announced its intention to turn its Sandoz unit into a standalone business.



Excluding Sandoz, the company's sales would grow low-to-mid single digit and core operating income would grow mid-to-high single digit.



Regarding the planned Sandoz spin-off, Novartis said the plan remains on track for the second half of the year.



