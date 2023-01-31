Thousands of ambulance staff in England to strike on Feb. 10

Thousands of ambulance workers in England will carry out fresh strike action on Feb. 10 in a dispute over pay and staffing, the UNISON trade union said on Tuesday.

They join ambulance workers in other trade unions who plan to stage several walkouts in February and March, following an earlier wave of strikes both this month and in December.

"The government's tactics seem to be to dig in, wait months for the pay review body report and hope the dispute goes away. It won't," UNISON head of health Sara Gorton said in a statement.

"And in the meantime, staff will carry on quitting, and patients being let down."

Britain is facing its biggest wave of industrial action in decades, affecting sectors from healthcare and railways to teachers and government workers.



