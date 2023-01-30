Spanish inflation unexpectedly rises in January

 Contact Us
DPA ECONOMY
Published January 30,2023
Spain's consumer price inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed on Monday.

Driven by higher fuel prices, consumer price inflation rose to 5.8% in January from 5.7% in December, while the rate was forecast to ease to 4.9%.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation increased in January, to 5.8% from 5.5% a month ago. The expected rate was 4.7%.

Underlying consumer prices that excludes energy and unprocessed food advanced at a faster pace of 7.5% in January after rising 7% in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3%, in contrast to the 0.2% increase a month ago. At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.5%.

Eurozone flash inflation data is due on Wednesday. Economists expect inflation in the currency bloc to ease marginally to 9.1% in January from 9.2% in December.