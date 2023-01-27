S KOREAS LG ELECTRONICS REPORTS Q4 LOSSES, DESPITE HIGHER SALES

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 212.4 billion Korean won ($172 million) on Friday, despite an increase in sales.



This compared to a profit of 21.3 billion won for the same period in 2021.



Net loss before tax was 566.3 billion won, compared to a profit of 192.0 billion won a year previously. Operating income was 69.3 billion won, sharply lower than the prior year's 745.3 billion won.



Sales for the quarter were 21.86 billion won, up from the previous year's 20.78 billion won.



