German union Verdi calls for second day of strikes at postal branches
According to Verdi, employees in selected companies in parcel and letter centres as well as in parcel, letter and group delivery are to take part in the all-day action. The union said some 6,000 workers took part in Thursday's strike, while 30,000 took part in last week's nationwide strikes in letter and parcel centres from Thursday evening to Saturday.