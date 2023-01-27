News Economy German union Verdi calls for second day of strikes at postal branches

German union Verdi calls for second day of strikes at postal branches

According to Verdi, employees in selected companies in parcel and letter centres as well as in parcel, letter and group delivery are to take part in the all-day action. The union said some 6,000 workers took part in Thursday's strike, while 30,000 took part in last week's nationwide strikes in letter and parcel centres from Thursday evening to Saturday.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY Published January 27,2023 Subscribe

The trade union Verdi called for a second day of strikes on Friday in the ongoing wage dispute with the German postal service Deutsche Post.



According to Verdi, employees in selected companies in parcel and letter centres as well as in parcel, letter and group delivery are to take part in the all-day action.



The union said some 6,000 workers took part in Thursday's strike, while 30,000 took part in last week's nationwide strikes in letter and parcel centres from Thursday evening to Saturday.



Given high inflation in Germany, the union is demanding a 15% pay increase for Deutsche Post AG employees, with the collective agreement to run for 12 months.



Training allowances should also be increased by €200 ($218) per month for each year of training, the union is demanding.



Collective bargaining is to continue on February 8 and 9.





