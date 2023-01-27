 Contact Us
News Economy Five people killed in Rome car accident

Five people killed in Rome car accident

DPA ECONOMY
Published January 27,2023
Subscribe
FIVE PEOPLE KILLED IN ROME CAR ACCIDENT

Five young people died in a traffic accident just outside Rome early on Friday morning, according to the city's fire service.

The accident happened at about 2:30 am (0130 GMT) in the village of Fonte Nuova, north-east of Rome.

Only one vehicle - a Fiat 500 - was involved. Media reports say the car left the road due to excessive speed, crashed into a lamppost and then overturned.

The fatalities, three men and two women, were reportedly aged between 17 and 22. A sixth occupant of the car was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.