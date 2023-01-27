Five people killed in Rome car accident

Five young people died in a traffic accident just outside Rome early on Friday morning, according to the city's fire service.



The accident happened at about 2:30 am (0130 GMT) in the village of Fonte Nuova, north-east of Rome.



Only one vehicle - a Fiat 500 - was involved. Media reports say the car left the road due to excessive speed, crashed into a lamppost and then overturned.



The fatalities, three men and two women, were reportedly aged between 17 and 22. A sixth occupant of the car was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.









