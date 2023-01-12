Cost of living crisis worries nine in 10 Europeans, EU study finds

The current cost of living crisis presents a concern for over nine in 10 Europeans with almost half of the population already being affected, a study carried out on behalf of the European Parliament has found.



As many as 93% of respondents said they are concerned by rising living costs, while 46% said their standard of living has already been reduced, and 39% expect to be affected in the future.



A total of 45% said they are currently experiencing some or a lot of difficulties living with their household's income.



In December inflation in the eurozone was 9.2%, according to the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat.



Other major concerns for EU citizens were poverty and social exclusion (82%), climate change (81%), the spread of the war in Ukraine (81%) and the risk of a nuclear incident (74%).



Respondents said they were largely unsatisfied with the actions taken by the EU and national governments to tackle the crisis.



A total of 64% said they were not satisfied with the response of their national government and 56% with measures taken at the EU level.



Seven in 10 Europeans however approve the EU's financial, military and economic support for Ukraine.



The study's results are based on over 26,000 interviews carried out in October and November in the EU's 27 member states.