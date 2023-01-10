News Economy Amazon plans closure of 3 warehouses in Britain, risking 1,200 jobs

Amazon plans closure of 3 warehouses in Britain, risking 1,200 jobs

DPA ECONOMY Published January 10,2023 Subscribe

Amazon has revealed plans to shut three warehouses in Britain in a move which will affect 1,200 jobs.



The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster, and Gourock in the west of Scotland.



All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.



The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.



Around 500 employees currently work at Amazon's Hemel Hempstead site, and will all be offered roles at its nearby Dunstable warehouse or other nearby locations.



The consultations will involve around 400 staff at its Doncaster site in Balby Carr Bank, who the company plans to transfer to its two other fulfilment centres at Doncaster's iPort.



The proposals will also affect around 300 workers currently based at the Gourock site.



It is understood these proposals are separate from Amazon's plan to cut around 18,000 jobs worldwide as part of a drive to cut costs.



A spokesperson for the company said: "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers."



They continued: "As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023."



"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres, creating 2,500 new jobs, over the next three years," the spokesperson added.



It was concluded: "All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK."



Steve Garelick, the union organizer of the trade union GMB, commented on the news, saying: "This is a real kick in the teeth for Amazon staff who worked themselves into the ground during the festive rush."



"Hard-up Amazon workers can't suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to adifferent fulfilment centre which may be many miles away. Local workers who maynot be in a position to take roles so far away from where they live."



He claimed Amazon has "failed to bring a stable employment model due to theirlong-standing health and safety issues and poor workplace practices."



"To move forward with stability, Amazon needs to engage with the workforcethrough their union GMB," he added.









