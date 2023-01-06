Israel criticized at UN Security Council for Al-Aqsa Mosque visit by far-right minister

The UN Security Council raised concern Thursday over a visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards in occupied East Jerusalem by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which sparked backlash and widespread criticism.

The US, Israel's closest ally, opposed all unilateral actions that depart from the historical status quo that are ''unacceptable.''

''We note that Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu's platform calls for the preservation of the status quo with relation to the holy places. We expect the government of Israel to follow through on that commitment," US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said at an emergency session of the Security Council convened by the United Arab Emirates and China.

On Tuesday, despite warnings that doing so would stir unrest, Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Non-Muslims can visit the complex when Muslims are not praying, but they are not allowed to pray there under the status quo.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the visit by Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex was a "cause of serious concern'' and violating the historic status of Jerusalem was ''unacceptable.''

China's UN envoy Zhang Jun said the act of the Israeli official has resulted in a ''fragile and grave situation'' on the ground and called on Israel to stop all incitements and provocations and to refrain from any unilateral actions.

The UAE's deputy ambassador to the UN, Mohamed Abushahab, condemned ''the serious provocations that threaten the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the storming of the mosque by an Israeli minister under the protection of Israeli forces."

He said that such provocative actions further destabilize the fragile situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and constitute a serious development that moves the region further away from the desired path of peace.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said the UN has remained in close contact with the parties and is working to deescalate the situation.

''The situation at Jerusalem's holy sites is deeply fragile, and any incident or tension there can spill over and cause violence throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in Israel, and elsewhere in the region,'' he said.

''At this sensitive moment, all efforts to lower tensions should be encouraged, while provocations, inflammatory steps, unilateral actions and threats of violence must be categorically rejected.''