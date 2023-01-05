 Contact Us
News Economy Italian inflation eases slightly in December as energy prices slow

Italian inflation eases slightly in December as energy prices slow

DPA ECONOMY
Published January 05,2023
Subscribe
ITALIAN INFLATION EASES SLIGHTLY IN DECEMBER AS ENERGY PRICES SLOW

Italy's consumer price inflation eased slightly in December from a more than thirty-eight year high in November, primarily due to a moderation in the price growth of energy, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 11.6% in December from a revised 11.8% in November, which was the strongest since March 1984. That was also in line with economists' forecasts.

The overall strong inflation in December was largely driven by a 64.7% surge in prices for energy goods. In November, energy prices had grown 67.6%.

Utility costs alone climbed 54.5% annually in December, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 13.1%.

Transport charges were 6.2% more expensive compared to last year.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation accelerated to 5.8% from 5.6%.

EU harmonized inflation also eased to 12.3% in December from 12.6% in the previous month, as expected.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.2%, in line with expectations.

The consumer price index increased 0.3% versus an expected rise of 0.1%.

In 2022, consumer prices recorded an average annual growth of 8.1%, marking the largest increase since 1985, mainly due to the trend in the prices of energy goods, the statistical office said.