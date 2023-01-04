France sees decline in electricity, gas consumption

Gas and electricity consumption in France was significantly lower in the last week of 2022 compared previous years, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to electricity operator RTE's figures, nationwide power consumption last week was 8.5% lesser than the average for the 2014-2019 period, daily Le Figaro reported.

RTE attributed unseasonably warm temperatures as a major factor for the decline.

Gas use plummeted even further with an 11.2% decrease between Aug. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023, comparted to the same period in 2018-2019, according to national provider GRTgaz.



