Microsoft to buy 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

US software giant Microsoft has agreed to purchase an equity stake of about 4% in the operator of the London Stock Exchange, the sides said on Monday.



Microsoft is taking the stake through the acquisition of shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters Consortium, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said.



In addition, Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie will join the exchange's board of directors.



The deal is part of a 10-year partnership focussed on data analytics and cloud infrastructure, which could net Microsoft around $2.8 billion.



LSEG noted that the plan will be the foundation for the product development programmes and enable LSEG to build scalable applications to achieve faster speed to market and greater customer reach.



The share purchase will be subject to customary antitrust and regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

