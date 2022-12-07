Türkiye, UAE discuss technology, industry cooperation

Turkish Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kaçır, has held talks with Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, in the field of technology and industry.

The talks took place between the two sides in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

"Excellent discussion with Mr. Mehmet Fatih Kaçır, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology," bin Ahmed tweeted.

"We explored potential UAE-Türkiye cooperation in areas such as advanced manufacturing and the industries of the future-which our forthcoming comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) could unlock," he added.

Kaçır, for his part, thanked the Emirati minister for his "strong contribution" to the development of relations between the two countries.

The Turkish deputy minister also held talks with the adviser of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Omar Al-Suwaidi.

He tweeted that his talks with Al-Suwaidi focused on "investment and cooperation opportunities between our countries."

"We evaluated the new steps that we can take together in the studies we carried out under the leadership of our ministers," he added.

Kaçır had arrived in the Gulf country on Monday to participate in the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which saw the participation of more than 300 decision-makers and representatives of space agencies and international specialized companies from more than 47 countries.



