Christmas rail strike announced in Britain amid ongoing talks

DPA ECONOMY Published December 06,2022

Rail workers in Britain are due to stage an extra strike over Christmas in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions - but talks will still proceed on Tuesday.



Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week and are now set to walk out from 6 pm on December 24 until 6 am on December 27.



The union recommended its members should reject the latest offer from Network Rail (NR), claiming train operating companies still awaited a mandate from the government.



Strikes affecting 14 train companies will go ahead next week, although talks will be held with the Rail Delivery Group on Tuesday.



RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was unfortunate that the union had been "compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers."



He said: "We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members."



The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) announced it was calling off strikes planned in NR for December and is putting an offer to its members.



The TSSA had been due to strike on December 17 and take other forms of industrial action from December 13.



The union had announced that an offer from the Rail Delivery Group had been rejected, meaning industrial action at train operators would go ahead in the coming weeks.



The TSSA said on Monday that after talks with NR over the weekend, it had received a "best and final offer" in writing from the company, which was considered at a meeting of its representatives.



Union members will vote in the coming weeks on whether to accept the offer.









































