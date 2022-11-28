RUSSIAS GAZPROM WONT REDUCE GAS SUPPLIES TO MOLDOVA, BUT RESERVES RIGHT TO

Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if Moldova failed to make agreed payments.

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies which pass through the country on the way to Moldova - something Kyiv denied - and said it could start reducing those flows from Monday.

In its latest statement, Gazprom said that Moldovan natural gas company Moldovagaz had paid for gas deliveries in November, adding that it had received payment for what it called gas destined for Moldovan customers but which remained in Ukraine.

However, Gazprom accused Moldova of "regular violations" of payment obligations and added: "Gazprom reserves the right to lower or to fully suspend supplies in case of payment violation."

Vadim Ceban, head of Moldovagaz, said on Monday that the advance November gas bill had doubled to $42 million amid increased gas demand by the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria, where Russian troops are stationed. He said Moldovagaz had paid this.

In a sign that flows were uninterrupted, Gazprom said separately on Monday that it will ship 42.2 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, only slightly down from Sunday's level of 42.6 mcm. Both figures include flows to Moldova.