Greeks use most expensive unleaded fuel in EU

Greeks use the most expensive unleaded fuel in the EU, media reports said Friday.

The Avgi newspaper, citing the European Commission's weekly energy policy bulletin, revealed that the average unleaded fuel price in Greece is more than €2.05 ($2.13) per liter while the EU average is nearly €1.73.

Greece is followed by Finland and Denmark, which are among the most expensive and richest countries in the bloc, it said.

Greece has the fourth-highest diesel prices with an average of €1.994, after Sweden, Finland and Ireland.

Compared to last year, Greece uses much more expensive gasoline and diesel this year, it added.

Greece is among the many European countries which have seen a rise in the cost of living partly due to Russia's war against Ukraine.