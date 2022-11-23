BLOOMBERG SAYS MUSKS WEALTH DECREASED BY $100 BILLION AS HE REMAINS THE RICHEST PERSON

Bloomberg says Musk's wealth decreased by $100 billion as he remains the richest person

The wealth of Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, saw a record decline in 2022.

Elon Musk has seen his wealth dwindle by over $100 billion this year, the hardest drop ever recorded in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With a net worth of $169.8 billion, Musk remains the richest person in the world as of Monday.

The unprecedented decline reflects the latest challenges Tesla faces amid rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions, which make up the bulk of Musk's fortune.

Problems have been significantly worsened by the latest recall of more than 300,000 vehicles due to defective taillights and Tesla's strict zero-case stance in China, its largest market outside the US.

Shares of the electric car maker fell 6.8 percent to $167.87 at close on Monday, the lowest stock price since November 2020.

Tesla shares have lost more than half since the start of the year.