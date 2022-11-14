GERMANYS BIONTECH BUYS PRODUCTION FACILITY FROM NOVARTIS SINGAPORE

German biotechnology company BioNTech has bought a facility from Novartis Singapore for the production of vaccines and medications based on its ground-breaking messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, the company announced from its headquarters in Mainz on Monday.



The production plant, which will generate more than 100 jobs, is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023, BioNTech said. No financial details were released.



"The acquisition gives us the opportunity to accelerate the establishment of a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility and thus to create capacity more quickly for potential clinical studies and commercial supply of our mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for the region," BioNTech chief operating officer Sierk Poetting said.



He added that the site would be a fully integrated mRNA manufacturing facility providing mRNA production capabilities with an expected annual production capacity of up to several hundred million doses of mRNA-based vaccines.



The German company gained international prominence by developing an mRNA vaccine against the coronavirus in 2020 in partnership with Pfizer of the United States.



