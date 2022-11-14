Germans dipping into savings to afford high living costs - survey

The cost of living crisis is making more and more people use up their savings to keep up their standard of living, according to a survey carried out in Germany.



In the survey conducted at the beginning of October on behalf of the German credit agency Schufa, around a third of the approximately 1,000 respondents (35%) expected that their income would not be sufficient to continue to maintain their current standard of living.



In the same survey conducted in May, it was only about a quarter (26%).



Half of consumers (50%) said they had drawn on savings in the past six months.



This was 12 percentage points more than in the spring.



According to the survey, however, in many cases people do not have enough savings to make up for the high prices.



Only one-fifth of German private households (20%) believe they have enough on hand to withstand the rising cost of living.



One third (36%) fear that the existing reserves will not be sufficient.



"Especially people in lower income groups are getting into trouble. There were hardly any reserves there even before the crisis," explained Schufa board member Ole Schröder on Monday.



For example, 40% of households with an income of less than €2,000 ($2,057) said they had no savings at all, even before the crisis.



According to their own statements, many people are now limiting their consumption.



Three-quarters of the respondents (74%) said they were spending less on shopping, compared to only 63% in May.



Nordlight Research GmbH conducted a population-representative quantitative survey with 1,000 participants from from October 7-14, part of an online panel on behalf of Schufa Holding AG.

