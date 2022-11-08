German government likely to prohibit sale of chip production to China

The German government will probably prohibit the sale of a chip production facility belonging to Dortmund-based Elmos to China, the company said late Monday.



This decision will probably be made at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Elmos said.



So far, the Ministry of Economics has indicated that the takeover will probably be approved. "After receipt of the notice, the parties involved will examine it in detail and subsequently decide on further steps," Elmos announced. Nothing was disclosed about the reasons for the decision.



Elmos develops, manufactures and distributes semiconductors primarily for use in cars.



At the end of last year, the company had announced its intention to sell the production of so-called wafers in Dortmund to the Swedish competitor Silex for a total of about €85 million ($85.2 million). Silex is a subsidiary of the Chinese Sai Group.



The Ministry of Economics is considering whether to prohibit the sale of the chip factory.



Recently, against the opposition of several departments and at the insistence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Cabinet decided that a Chinese company could take a 24.9% stake in a terminal in the port of Hamburg.



Critics of such deals fear that China could gain too much influence over infrastructure or important industries in Germany.



The ministry could not initially be reached for comment late Monday evening.