US to remove Burkina Faso from trade pact: White House

The United States will exclude Burkina Faso from a US-Africa trade agreement, President Joe Biden said Wednesday, citing a lack of progress towards protecting of the rule of law and political pluralism.

The announcement comes after the Sahel state was rocked by two coups this year, following anger at failures to stem a seven-year jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven nearly two million people from their homes.

More than a third of national territory remains outside government control.

The US has determined that the government of Burkina Faso has not met "eligibility requirements" under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and Biden said on Wednesday that Washington will terminate the country's designation as a beneficiary starting January 2023.

The AGOA was put in place in 2000 under the administration of former president Bill Clinton to facilitate and regulate trade between the US and Africa.

"Our administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional changes in government in Burkina Faso," said US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai in a statement.

She added that Washington "urges Burkina Faso to take necessary actions to meet the statutory criteria and return to elective democracy."

Under the AGOA agreement, thousands of African products can benefit from reduced import taxes, subject to conditions being met regarding human rights, good governance and worker protection, as well as not applying a customs ban on American products on their territory.

As of 2020, 38 countries were eligible for AGOA benefits, according to the USTR website.

The agreement was modernized in 2015 by the US Congress, which also extended the program until 2025.