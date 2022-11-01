New strikes announced in French energy sector

Unions at France's GRDF gas supply company and Enedis electricity operator have announced strikes as negotiations continue for better wages.

Following the signing of an industry agreement in the energy sector on Oct. 18, it is now up to the companies to negotiate internal measures to compensate for inflation.

Strikes ended at French state-dominated energy company EDF after an agreement was reached with the union.

However, negotiations have stalled at GRDF, where the CGT union has called for a one-day strike on Wednesday on the sidelines of a new negotiating meeting.

Also at Enedis, negotiations appear to be making no headway, with several unions involved calling for a one-day strike on Thursday.

"To influence the negotiations, we are all mobilizing on Nov. 3," the unions involved in the negotiations at Enedis wrote on a flyer.



