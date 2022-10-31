 Contact Us
News Economy Eurozone inflation soars to record 10.7% in October

Eurozone inflation soars to record 10.7% in October

Economists had expected an inflation rate of 10.3%. The October inflation is the highest with 10.7% since the introduction of the euro in 1999. In the previous month, consumer prices had risen by 9.9%.

DPA ECONOMY
Published October 31,2022
Subscribe
EUROZONE INFLATION SOARS TO RECORD 10.7% IN OCTOBER

Inflation in the eurozone reached another record high in October, soaring to 10.7% compared to the same month last year, acording to a first estimate released by the statistics office Eurostat on Monday.

Economists had expected an inflation rate of 10.3%.

The October inflation is the highest since the introduction of the euro in 1999.

In the previous month, consumer prices had risen by 9.9%.

The eurozone's economy developed slightly better than expected in the summer, according to a further estimate released by Eurostat.

In the third quarter, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the 19 euro countries grew by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter.

Analysts had expected a small increase in economic output of 0.1% for the months July to September.

In the second quarter, GDP had increased by 0.8%, while in the third quarter, the economy in the common currency area grew by 2.1% year-on-year, Eurostat said.