Russia offers replacing Ukrainian grain with its own after suspending agreement

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has announced that it is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market after the country's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative was suspended.

Dmitry Patrushev, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, made the comments in an interview, according to RIA Novosti and Meduza.

"Taking into account the current year's harvest, the Russian Federation is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain and to make deliveries at acceptable prices to all interested countries," he said.

"Given that Russia has always been and remains a reliable partner and is ready to provide the world with the necessary amount of food, our country is ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months," he added.

"In particular, we will do this with the participation of our reliable partner – Türkiye."

Patrushev stated that a grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine has not only failed to solve the problems of the countries in need, but even aggravated them.

He claimed that ships from Ukraine were allegedly mainly destined for Europe, a claim that has been repeatedly denied by representatives of Ukraine.