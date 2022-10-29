ELON MUSKS TAKEOVER OF TWITTER PROMPTS GENERAL MOTORS TO PAUSE ADS

The takeover of messaging service Twitter by Elon Musk has prompted US carmaker General Motors Co to pause advertising on the platform.



General Motors Co said it has temporarily paused its paid advertising on Twitter, saying that it wants more information about the social media platform's direction under its new ownership.



The move came a day after billionaire and Tesla CEO Musk completed a $44-billion acquisition of Twitter.



"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising," the company said in an statement on Friday.



Earlier this week, Elon Musk reassured Twitter's advertisers about the future of the platform.



Musk said in a letter posted to Twitter, he doesn't want the platform to become a "free-for-all-hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences," despite his stated promise to rethink on its content moderation policies and bolster "free speech."



