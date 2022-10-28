BELGIUMS ANNUAL INFLATION REACHES HIGHEST LEVEL IN NEARLY 50 YEARS

Belgium's annual inflation hit 12.27% in October 2022, up from 11.27% in September, marking its highest level since June of 1975, said the Belgian statistical office Statbel on Friday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index this month was up 2.37%.

"The high inflation this month, as in recent months, is largely due to high energy prices. Energy currently has an inflation rate of 63.03% and accounts for 5.95 percentage points of the total inflation," it said.

"Furthermore, inflation for food products has also sharply increased in recent months. Inflation for food products (including alcoholic beverages) stands at 12.30% this month," it added.