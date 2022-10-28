News Economy Almost 28,000 Britons enter insolvency as inflation hits

Almost 28,000 personal insolvencies were recorded over the past three months in Britain as people come under pressure from the soaring cost-of-living, according to official figures.



The Insolvency Service confirmed on Friday that it has also seen a rise in registrations from people seeking breathing space from debts.



The new data showed that 27,927 individual insolvencies were recorded over the three months to September.



This reflected a 5% dip against the previous quarter, but was 2% higher than the same period last year.



The formal personal insolvency total is made up of bankruptcies, debt relief orders (DROs), which are aimed at people with up to 30,000 pounds ($34,700) of debt, and individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs), which are agreements with creditors.



Debt relief orders and individual voluntary arrangement were lower than previous quarter, but bankruptcies were "slightly higher."



The Insolvency Service added that there were 18,347 registrations for financial breathing space over the quarter, representing an 18% rise year-on-year.



It comes after inflation jumped to a joint 40-year-high of 10.1% in September on the back of rocketing food prices.







