News Economy Report: Musk plans to cut almost 75% of Twitter jobs if he takes over

Report: Musk plans to cut almost 75% of Twitter jobs if he takes over

DPA ECONOMY Published October 21,2022 Subscribe

Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Elon Musk plans to cut nearly 75% of jobs at social network platform Twitter if he takes over the company, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.



Musk plans to shrink the number of workers at the company from 7,500 to about 2,000, Washington Post said.



Twitter was already planning significant cuts, with 25% of staff to be axed by the end of 2023 and the closure of key data centers, the Post reported.



However, the newspaper said Musk's plans would impact the experience for Twitter users, with an increased risk of hacks and exposure to offensive material.



Musk initially proposed to buy the company before backing out of the takeover in April, saying Twitter had made false claims about the number of fake accounts on the platform.



Twitter took Musk to court in response to force him to go through with the deal. A five-day trial was scheduled in Delaware earlier this month, however Musk then confirmed his original offer.



But the billionaire and the social media platform are still arguing about important details that need to be clarified to get the deal done and uncertainty remains over the transaction.



To avoid the trial, Musk must complete the $44 billion deal by October 28.





























