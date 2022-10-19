Eurozone inflation at 9.9% in September

The giant Euro symbol stands illuminated outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) on November 5, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany. (File Photo)

The euro area's annual inflation was at 9.9% in September, according to official figures on Wednesday.

The inflation rate was at 9.1% in August 2022 and 3.4% in September 2021, Eurostat said in a press release.

On the EU side, the inflation rate was at 10.9% in September 2022, up from 10.1% in August and 3.6% in September 2021.

Among member states, the lowest rates were posted by France with 6.2%, Malta with 7.4%, and Finland with 8.4%.

The highest rates were posted by Estonia with 24.1%, Lithuania with 22.5%, and Latvia with 22%, the three Baltic states bordering Russia.

"Compared with August, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty," Eurostat said.

Energy was the main locomotive of high inflation in the union in September, Eurostat added.