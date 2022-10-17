News Economy Almost 1 in 10 workers in Germany go to work despite virus infection

DPA ECONOMY Published October 17,2022

Almost one in 10 people in Germany who have the coronavirus still go to work despite being ill, according to a study by a health insurance company.



Nine per cent of those with the disease show up at the office or at work with a mild course of the disease despite positive tests, according to a study by the health insurance fund Pronova BKK, seen by the Funke media group on Monday.



Some 33% of the respondents said they stayed at home until they are well again if they get only a mild case of Covid-19.



On top of that, 17% said they stayed at home for a few days until the worst symptoms have passed.



Some 17% said they worked from home all the time anyway, according to the survey of some 1,200 people.



Overall the majority of all working people said they go to the workplace despite being sick. The most common conditions here are back pain and allergies, according to the study.





