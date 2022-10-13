Kiev reports receipt of new $1.3 billion emergency loan from IMF

Ukraine has received another emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth $1.3 billion, the prime minister says.



"$1.3 billion of additional emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Ukraine," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Thursday.



Kiev will use the money to strengthen the military, pay people's pensions, support social programmes and economic measures, he added.



He also said preparations for another aid package next year were under way after IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva recently spoke of further aid.



"Our current thinking is that the financing requirements will be around $3-$4 billion per month in 2023," she said on Wednesday, according to an IMF press release.



