German gas storage at nearly 95%

Germany is edging towards its target of having its natural gas storage facilities 95% full by the end of the month.



According to data from Europe's gas infrastructure operators EIG, Germany's overall storage level rose by 0.23 percentage points in 24 hours to hit 94.67% late on Tuesday evening.



The Economy Ministry has ordered each storage site to be 95% full on November 1, in light of the cut in Russian gas supplies as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.



Full gas storage facilities are a vital buffer to ensure that German businesses and consumers have enough energy to last through the colder months ahead.



Gas stocks alone will be nowhere near enough to meet demand, so German authorities are repeatedly urging individuals and businesses to save on energy.



