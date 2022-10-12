Belgium to collect €3.1b from energy companies in tax

The Belgian government on Tuesday announced taxes on the revenues of energy companies in a bid to raise €3.1 billion ($3.01 billion).

Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said in a tweet they plan to receive crisis contributions from electricity producers and fossil fuel companies amid the energy crisis European countries are facing as Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe.

The tax on energy companies with revenues over €180 euros per MWh is expected to raise €3.1 billion from January 2022 until June 2023.

She said that that the energy bill assistance to be provided to households has been extended until March thanks to the crisis contribution.

An additional discount of €588 will be provided in the country's gas and electricity bills for the months of January, February and March.

The government will give a total of €980 to the households for gas and electricity bills this winter, she added.



